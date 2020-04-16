Rupee hits fresh low against dollar

The pressure on rupee continued on Thursday which hit fresh low against the dollar as the continuous spread of COVID-19 pandemic has put investors on the edge.
The rupee opened at 76.74 as compared to the previous close of 76.44 and slipped to 76.85 levels, which is a record low. Last week it had hit 76.55 which was the previous record low. On Wednesday, rupee ended the day at all time closing low.
Currency traders said the rupee will be under pressure till the virus reach its peak. The government has extended the economic lockdown, which started on March 25, to May 3.
