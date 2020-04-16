Business

Rupee hits fresh low against dollar

The pressure on rupee continued on Thursday which hit fresh low against the dollar as the continuous spread of COVID-19 pandemic has put investors on the edge.

The rupee opened at 76.74 as compared to the previous close of 76.44 and slipped to 76.85 levels, which is a record low. Last week it had hit 76.55 which was the previous record low. On Wednesday, rupee ended the day at all time closing low.

Currency traders said the rupee will be under pressure till the virus reach its peak. The government has extended the economic lockdown, which started on March 25, to May 3.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 16, 2020 12:10:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/rupee-hits-fresh-low-against-dollar/article31353493.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY