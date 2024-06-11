RR Kabel unveils Firex LS0H-EBXL in electrical wiring segment

R R Kabel Ltd., a wire and cable manufacturer, has announced the introduction of the Firex LS0H-EBXL in the electrical wiring segment which will set a ‘new safety standard in both residential and commercial settings.’ “Firex LS0H-EBXL (Low Smoke Zero Halogen) –EBXL (Electron Beam Cross Linked) represents a significant breakthrough in electrical safety, utilising electron beam cross-linked compound that is completely halogen-free and capable of withstanding temperatures up to 900°C,” the company said in a statement.

Shreegopal Kabra, Managing Director, said, “We have consistently pioneered product innovations that positively impact people’s lives. Firex LS0H-EBXL is another stride in this direction, exemplifying our commitment to innovation, safety, and sustainability.”