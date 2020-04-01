Royal Enfield sales dip 41%

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors Ltd., has posted a 41% drop in its sales volume for the month of March to 35,814 motorcycles.

Domestic sales dipped 44% to 32,630 units, while exports grew 33% to 3,184 units, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Year-to-date total sales contracted 16% to 6,95,947 units, that included exports of 39,296 units representing 89% growth.

The company has completed sales of entire BS IV motorcycles stock ahead of the regulatory deadline, said its CEO, Vinod Dasari. “While the industry continues to face headwinds, we are confident that in the long term, there will be slow and steady recovery. Astute planning and agility will be the key to sustained recovery," he added.