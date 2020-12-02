Rolls-Royce partners Infosys for engineering

To source services for civil aerospace

Aerospace and defence technology major Rolls-Royce and tech consulting and digital services firm Infosys have entered into a partnership for sourcing engineering and R&D services for Rolls-Royce’s civil aerospace business.

Under the partnership, Rolls-Royce is expected to transition a significant part of its engineering centre capabilities for civil aerospace and a ‘small team’ of people currently based at Manyata Tech Park in Bengaluru to Infosys. “India has grown to become a key contributor to the Rolls-Royce global engineering ecosystem, delivering high levels of technical capability to support a broad range of complex business demands,” said Kishore Jayaraman, president, Rolls-Royce India & South Asia. “Our vision is to continue this high capability engineering work in India, in partnership with Infosys,” he added.

Over the past decade, Rolls-Royce established a multidisciplinary engineering centre in Bengaluru, and this has been an integral part of the company’s engineering and R&D services. The centre covers a mix of engineering capabilities spanning the full range of sub-functions and specialisms in R&D. Rolls-Royce currently has about 1,000 people in India, across multiple functions.

“We have always believed it is important to integrate the physical knowledge of a product with digital capabilities like Industry 4.0, additive manufacturing, and predictive analytics. The Rolls-Royce engineering team at Bengaluru has been at the forefront of these innovations, and we are delighted to welcome them to Infosys. We have had a long and fruitful association with Rolls-Royce and are looking forward to supporting the company [Rolls-Royce] in addressing civil aerospace industry challenges,” said Jasmeet Singh, executive VP and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys.