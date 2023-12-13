GIFT a SubscriptionGift
RoDTEP: U.S., EU slap countervailing duties on four Indian goods

December 13, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The U.S. and the European Union have now imposed countervailing duties (CVDs) on four Indian products, as a retaliation against the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) scheme introduced for outbound shipments in January 2021.

The products for which countervailing investigations have been conducted and a final determination of CVD has been made include paper file folders, common alloy aluminum sheet and forged steel fluid end blocks by the U.S. and certain graphite electrode systems by the European Commission (EC), Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel told Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

“The Indian government and the affected exporters have strongly defended the subsidy allegation against various programs & schemes of the government, both at Central & State level, in their written and oral responses during the conduct of investigations,” she noted.

Asked if India is willing to lodge a formal dispute with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) if the matter was not resolved bilaterally, Ms. Patel said, “Any party may approach the WTO Dispute Settlement mechanism, if a WTO member adopts any measure that are inconsistent with the agreements under the WTO.”

