Roca India to invest ₹400 cr. on capacity expansion in TN

January 30, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

N Anand
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin addressing the investment conclave in Madrid, Spain on Tuesday.

Spanish-based sanitaryware major Roca Group announced it would invest ₹400 crore in Tamil Nadu towards process automation, capacity expansion and upgradation of its Global Technical Centre, said a top official.

As per the plan, the investment is being made in Perundurai facility toward process automation of plastics and sanitaryware and capacity expansion of pipes and fittings and upgradation of Global Technical Centre in Sriperumbudur.

“All these investments are expected to be completed by the year end,” said Roca India Managing Director K. Nirmal Kumar while interacting with the State Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the visiting delegates in Madrid on Tuesday.

“Roca India has committed to invest further in process automation to export products to Europe and Australia. Besides, we will be continuously modernising the factories to produce products to meet the consumer demand,” he told The Hindu.

Roca Global Director Carlos Velazquez said that efforts are on to modernise factories in India in line with steep reduction in CO2 emission. In India, seven out of nine factories are partially powered by solar energy ensuring green and sustainable energy.

Roca Bathroom Products Pvt. Ltd. (Roca India) is the market leader in the category and sells product under the brand name Laufen, Roca, Parryware and Johnson Pedder. Roca has nine factories, of which four are in Tamil Nadu--Ranipet, Perundurai, Sriperumbudur and Irungattukottai.

