RK Swamy’s Srinivasan Swamy bags IAA Golden Compass Award

March 06, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST -  Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Srinivasan K. Swamy, CMD of integrated marketing services company RK Swami Ltd. has been presented with IAA Goden Compass Award at the 45th IAA World Congress held in Penang, Malaysia.  Penang Governor Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak presented the award to Mr. Swamy. The award honours those who have significantly contributed to the world stage in the field of marketing, advertising and media. This is the first time this award is being bestowed upon an Indian industry leader.  Acknowledging the award, Mr. Swamy said, “I am happy to receive this most coveted award on behalf of all the professionals in my company as well as the industry who have supported me at work and in my various initiatives over the years. I want to dedicate this award to my father, the late Mr. R. K. Swamy, who once said to me that no amount of time given to the industry is wasted time, since that is the hand that feeds us!” 

