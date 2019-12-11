Retail PV sales grew 1% in Nov.: FADA

Retail passenger vehicle (PV) sales grew by a marginal 1% in November, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). “With strong spillover demand post the festive season, the month of November gave extended cheer to the dealer community with retails registering a slight growth year-on-year in all segments except commercial vehicles, where demand still continues to be quite weak,” FADA president Ashish Harsharaj Kale said.

Two-wheeler sales grew by 3% in November 2019.