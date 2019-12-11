Business

Retail PV sales grew 1% in Nov.: FADA

more-in

Retail passenger vehicle (PV) sales grew by a marginal 1% in November, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). “With strong spillover demand post the festive season, the month of November gave extended cheer to the dealer community with retails registering a slight growth year-on-year in all segments except commercial vehicles, where demand still continues to be quite weak,” FADA president Ashish Harsharaj Kale said.

Two-wheeler sales grew by 3% in November 2019.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2019 10:10:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/retail-pv-sales-grew-1-in-nov-fada/article30279470.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY