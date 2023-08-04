HamberMenu
Repco Home Finance Q1 net rises 44% to ₹89 cr.

August 04, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Repco Home Finance Ltd.’s standalone net profit for the June quarter increased 44% from the year earlier period to ₹89 crore.

Net interest income rose 18% to ₹162 crore, while revenue from operations increased to ₹364 crore from ₹302 crore. Net interest margin improved to 5.1% from 4.6%, the lender said in a statement.

The company’s gross non performing assets (NPAs) declined to 5.5% from 6.4% and net NPAs to 2.8% from 4.2%. Provisional coverage ratio was 51.4%.

Loan sanctions rose 5% to ₹726 crore, while disbursement increased 7% to ₹684 crore. Capital adequacy ratio was 36.1%.

The overall loan book stood at ₹12,655 crore, of which loans to the non-salaried segment constituted 52%. Housing loans accounted for 77% of loans, while home equity products accounted for the balance and 100% of the loans were retail loans, the company said.

