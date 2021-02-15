Renault prices Kiger B-SUV at ₹5.45 lakh

French automaker Renault has announced the pricing of its B-SUV segment vehicle Kiger at an introductory price of ₹5.45 lakh (ex-showroom, all India) and commenced bookings at its dealership network and through the company’s website. Kiger will be available in four trims - RXE, RXL, RXT, RXZ and in six colour. The top variant is priced at ₹9.55 lakh, the company said in a statement.
Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & MD, Renault India Operations, said that Kiger will be offered in two engine options 1.0L Energy and 1.0L Turbo, offering a great balance between performance and fuel economy, with low total cost of maintenance.
It is the first offering by Renault in the B-SUV segment and it will compete with Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet.
