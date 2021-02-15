Business

Renault prices Kiger B-SUV at ₹5.45 lakh

French automaker Renault has announced the pricing of its B-SUV segment vehicle Kiger at an introductory price of ₹5.45 lakh (ex-showroom, all India) and commenced bookings at its dealership network and through the company’s website. Kiger will be available in four trims - RXE, RXL, RXT, RXZ and in six colour. The top variant is priced at ₹9.55 lakh, the company said in a statement.

Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & MD, Renault India Operations, said that Kiger will be offered in two engine options 1.0L Energy and 1.0L Turbo, offering a great balance between performance and fuel economy, with low total cost of maintenance.

It is the first offering by Renault in the B-SUV segment and it will compete with Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 15, 2021 11:00:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/renault-prices-kiger-b-suv-at-545-lakh/article33845178.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY