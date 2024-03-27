GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Remsons Industries to form JV with Switzerland’s Aircom Group

March 27, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Remsons Industries Ltd., which is into making cables & shifters for automotive industry, said it had entered into an agreement with Aircom Group AG, Switzerland, to form a joint venture company namely Aircom Remsons Automotive Private Ltd (ARAPL).

ARAPL would be engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of tyre mobility kits (new-age puncture kits) and its components.

“This move will increase the total share of Remsons in the overall products supplied to OEMs. ARAPL would focus on eventually introducing these products for consumers,” the company said in a statement.

Rahul Kejriwal, Executive Director, Remsons Industries said, “With this joint venture we are aiming at gaining sizable market share in tyre mobility segment, which includes tyre repair kits and related products, sealants, air compressors, plugs, and other products aimed at repairing and preventing punctures in various types of tyres.”

“As the EV adoption in India is picking up, the need for making these vehicles lighter is a challenge as the battery weight is the major weight of the vehicle. The tyre mobility products will change its game in increasing the mileage per charge due to lesser weight,” he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.