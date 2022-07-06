Reliance Retail to bring Gap range to India

Reliance Retail Ltd. (RRL) said it had entered into a long-term franchise agreement with Gap Inc. to bring the American fashion brand to India. Through this agreement, Reliance Retail said it had become the official retailer for Gap across all channels in India.

The retail firm said it would introduce Gap’s latest fashion offerings to Indian consumers through a mix of exclusive brand stores, multi-brand stores and digital commerce platforms. Gap, founded in San Francisco in 1969, retails its range online and in company-operated and franchise retail locations globally. “We believe that Reliance and Gap complement each other in their vision to bring industry-leading fashion products and retail experiences to their consumers,” said Akhilesh Prasad, CEO, Fashion & Lifestyle, Reliance Retail Ltd.