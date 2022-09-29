Reliance Retail launches new premium fashion and lifestyle brand AZORTE

The Hindu Bureau September 29, 2022 17:04 IST

AZORTE offers wardrobe must-haves for fashion-forward customers of new India, said the CEO of Reliance Retail

A bird flies past a Reliance Industries sign. Image for representation. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The mid-premium fashion segment is one of the fastest growing consumer segments, as millennials and Gen-Z are increasingly vying for the latest of international and contemporary Indian fashion, said Akhilesh Prasad, CEO, Fashion and Lifestyle, Reliance Retail. To cater to growing customer needs for premium international and contemporary Indian fashion merchandise, Reliance Retail has launched a premium fashion and lifestyle brand, AZORTE. The new brand would offer western and Indian wear, footwear, fashion accessories, kids’ wear home and beauty products. “AZORTE offers wardrobe must-haves for the fashion-forward customers of new India. The store has tech interventions that will enhance the customer journey and shopping experience,’‘ said Mr. Prasad while opening AZORTE’s 18,000 sqft flagship outlet at 1MG-Lido Mall in Bengaluru. Rakesh Jallipally, VP & Business Head, AZORTE, said, “AZORTE is India’s first fashion NeoStore that offers high-street fashion with on-trend styles and classics reinvented.’‘



