Reliance, Ola Electric, Rajesh Exports agree to build batteries in India

Reliance Industries , Softbank Group-backed Ola Electric and Indian jewellery maker Rajesh Exports on Friday signed final agreements to build battery cells under a $2.3 billion government incentive programme. Shares of Rajesh Exports rose as much as 5.9% to their highest since July 4 after the government's statement on finalisation of the agreements. The companies were among four bidders selected by the government in March to build a total of 50 gigawatt hours (Gwh) of battery storage capacity under a production-linked incentive programme. India last year finalised the scheme to encourage companies to make battery cells locally as it seeks to establish a domestic supply chain for clean transport and renewable energy storage to meet its decarbonisation goals. The companies must set up their battery manufacturing facility within two years after which they will be eligible for incentives. These will be paid over a five-year period based on the sale of batteries manufactured in India, the government said in its statement.



