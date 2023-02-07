HamberMenu
Refex Industries Q3 soars threefold to ₹26 cr.

February 07, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Refex Industries Ltd.’s standalone net profit for the quarter ended December saw a more than threefold increase to ₹26 crore on strong sales volume.

During the period under review, revenue from operations rose to ₹380 crore from ₹90 crore, while input cost contracted by 6% to ₹45 crore, the coal and fly ash company said in a regulatory filing.

“Our focus towards maintaining a healthy growth has helped us maintain the momentum which had been achieved through Q1 and Q2 this year, and we will continue to work hard, and maintain our thrust towards ESG, in our endeavours in the coming quarter as well as subsequent years,” said MD Anil Jain.

