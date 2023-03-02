RCap resolution | NCLAT allows lenders’ plea for another round of bidding

March 02, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - Delhi

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on March 2, 2023 allowed a petition filed by lenders of Reliance Capital, seeking another round of auction for the debt-ridden firm undergoing insolvency proceedings.

A two-member Bench set aside an order passed by NCLT and said the Committee of Creditors (CoC) has the power to negotiate and call for a higher bid. The appellate tribunal permitted the CoC to continue with the challenge mechanism and invite bids after two weeks. The NCLAT order came on a petition filed by Vistra ITCL (India), One of the lenders of Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Capital, challenging an order of the NCLT that restricted further auction of the bankrupt firm. In the Reliance Capital (RCap) matter, Torrent Investments emerged as the highest bidder with a resolution plan of ₹8,640 crore.