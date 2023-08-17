RBI unveils UDGAM portal for search of unclaimed deposits

August 17, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday unveiled a Centralised Web Portal UDGAM (Unclaimed Deposits – Gateway to Access inforMation) which been developed for use by members of public to facilitate and make it easier for them to search their unclaimed deposits across multiple banks at one place.

“The web portal will aid users to identify their unclaimed deposits/ accounts and enable them to either claim the deposit amount or make their deposit accounts operative at their respective banks,” the RBI said in a statement.

Reserve Bank Information Technology Pvt. Ltd. (ReBIT), Indian Financial Technology & Allied Services (IFTAS), and participating banks have collaborated on developing the portal.

To begin with, users would be able to access the details of their unclaimed deposits in respect of seven banks currently available on the portal. The search facility for remaining banks on the portal would be made available in a phased manner by October 15, 2023, the RBI said.