HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RBI unveils UDGAM portal for search of unclaimed deposits

August 17, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Representational photo

Representational photo | Photo Credit: PTI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday unveiled a Centralised Web Portal UDGAM (Unclaimed Deposits – Gateway to Access inforMation) which been developed for use by members of public to facilitate and make it easier for them to search their unclaimed deposits across multiple banks at one place.

“The web portal will aid users to identify their unclaimed deposits/ accounts and enable them to either claim the deposit amount or make their deposit accounts operative at their respective banks,” the RBI said in a statement.

Reserve Bank Information Technology Pvt. Ltd. (ReBIT), Indian Financial Technology & Allied Services (IFTAS), and participating banks have collaborated on developing the portal.

To begin with, users would be able to access the details of their unclaimed deposits in respect of seven banks currently available on the portal. The search facility for remaining banks on the portal would be made available in a phased manner by October 15, 2023, the RBI said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.