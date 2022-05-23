RBI sets up panel to review customer service standards at banks, NBFCs

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the chairmanship of Former Deputy Governor B.P. Kanungo has constituted a committee for review of Customer Service Standards in RBI Regulated Entities (REs) and for examining and reviewing the state of customer service in the REs and adequacy of customer service regulations.

The mandate of the committee is also to suggest measures to improve customer service.

The members of the committee include A. K. Goel, Chairman IBA and MD & CEO, PNB; A. S. Ramasastri, former Director, IDRBT; Amitha Sehgal, Secretary, All India Bank Depositors Association (AIBDA); Rajeshri N. Varhadi, Professor, Department of Law, University of Mumbai and Anil Kumar Sharma, Executive Director, RBI.

Chief General Manager, Consumer Education and Protection Department, Central Office, Reserve Bank of India will be the member secretary of the Committee.

The Committee may also invite domain experts and RBI officials, as may be required, for consultations and/or to participate in its deliberations, RBI said in a circular.

The Committee will submit its report within three months from the date of its first meeting.