March 27, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday released the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting calendar for the financial year 2024-25.

The dates of the forthcoming meetings are April 3-5, 2024; June 5-7, 2024; August 6-8. 2024; October 7-9, 2024; December 4-6, 2024 and February 5-7, 2025, the RBI said in a statement.