RBI floats discussion paper on payment systems charges

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a discussion paper on charges in payment systems seeking public feedback through email on or before October 3, 2022.

“The focus of RBI’s initiatives in the payment systems has been to ease frictions which may arise from systemic, procedural or revenue related issues. While there are many intermediaries in the payments transaction chain, consumer complaints are generally about high and non-transparent charges,” the banking regulator said in a statement.

Stating that charges for payment services should be reasonable and competitively determined for users while also providing optimal revenue stream for the intermediaries, the RBI said to ensure this balance, it was considered useful to carry out a comprehensive review of the various charges levied in the payment systems by highlighting different dimensions and seeking stakeholder feedback.

The discussion paper covers all aspects relating to charges in payment systems such as Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) system, Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and various payment instruments such as debit cards, credit cards and Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs). Based on the feedback, the RBI said it would set policies and decide on the intervention strategies.