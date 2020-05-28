Business

RBI fines Bank of India, Karnataka Bank, Saraswat Coop Bank for violating norms

The Reserve Bank of India has slapped monetary penalty on Bank of India, Karnataka Bank and Saraswat Bank for flouting norms several norms.

Bank of India has been fined ₹5 crore for non-compliance of norms like divergence in NPA accounts, current account opening and reporting of fraud.

Karnataka Bank has been fined ₹1.2 crore for violating norms regarding divergence of NPA account and and income recognition and asset classification pertaining to advances norms.

Saraswat Co-operative Bank has been fined ₹30 lakh for non-compliance with income recognition and asset classification norms.

