RBI cuts repo rate again, down to 4%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) further reduced the key interest rate or the repo rate by 40 bps on Friday, after a yet another out-of-turn Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting as the COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown continues, albeit with calibrated relaxations.

The central bank also extended the loan repayment moratorium for another three months till August 31.

The six-member MPC announcement has reduced the repo rate to 4% with five members of the panel voting for the steep cut while one member, Chetan Ghate, voted for a 25 bps cut.

The MPC also decided to continue with the accommodative stance ‘as long as it is necessary to revive growth and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy’, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target, RBI said.

Demand collapse

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das termed the risk to growth outlook as ‘gravest’.

“Domestic economic activity has been impacted severely by the two-month lockdown. The top six industrialised States that account for about 60% of industrial output are largely in red or orange zones,” Mr. Das said.

“High frequency indicators point to a collapse in demand beginning in March 2020 across both urban and rural segments,” he added.