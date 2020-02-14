Business

RBI appoints five executive directors

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has elevated five officials to the executive directors’ post.

The officials will be taking charge during the year.

Those elevated are Indrani Banerjee, Regional Director, Nagpur, Saurav Sinha, chief general manager-in-charge, Vivek Deep, CGM in-charge, J.K. Dash, CGM in-charge, and P. Vijayakumar, the senior most RBI ombudsman.

At present, RBI has 12 executive directors, and five of them are due to retirein 2020.

In January, Michael Patra was elevated to the post of Deputy Governor. Janak Raj replaced Mr. Patra as the executive director in-charge of monetary policy.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Reserve Bank of India
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 14, 2020 4:01:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/rbi-appoints-five-executive-directors/article30812697.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY