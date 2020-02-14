RBI appoints five executive directors

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has elevated five officials to the executive directors’ post.
The officials will be taking charge during the year.
Those elevated are Indrani Banerjee, Regional Director, Nagpur, Saurav Sinha, chief general manager-in-charge, Vivek Deep, CGM in-charge, J.K. Dash, CGM in-charge, and P. Vijayakumar, the senior most RBI ombudsman.
At present, RBI has 12 executive directors, and five of them are due to retirein 2020.
In January, Michael Patra was elevated to the post of Deputy Governor. Janak Raj replaced Mr. Patra as the executive director in-charge of monetary policy.
