Rapido targets to more than double user base

Bike taxi app Rapido is aiming to more than double its users base this year as more commuters are preferring its service, a top executive said.

“As of now, we have over 20 million users. We are aiming to increase our user base to over 50 million in the next 10 months,” Aravind Sanka, co-founder, Rapido, said.

Roppen Transportation Services Pvt. Ltd is the entity that runs this app.

Currently the entity is operating in more than 100 cities. In its expansion plan it will focus on Maharashtra and Kerala, mainly in Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Thiruvananthapuram, and Cochin.

“In both these States, the tier-1 and tier 2 markets are unexplored. We are looking at an aggressive expansion here,” Mr. Sanka said.

“We want to take our disruptive service model to every Indian city and revolutionise intra-city travel,” he said.

The entity is expanding its operations to new cities and states and exploring untapped markets.

“The idea of mobile-app-based cab or bike hailing service has been limited to urban Indian cities. We want to take this idea to tier 2 and tier 3 cities and make people realise the advantages of new-age technology,” Mr Sanka said.

Having raised $52 million in 2021, the entity, for the time being, has enough capital to execute its operations and expand to a wider geographies, the co-founder said.

“Our goal is to make an easy and affordable commute available to everybody in the country. We are intending to strengthen our profit share through customer satisfaction,” Mr. Sanka added.