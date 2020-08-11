Business

Rane’s Ganesh nominated toSFL board

Sundaram Finance Ltd. (SFL) has appointed Rane Group chairman L. Ganesh as an independent director for a period of five years from August 12.

He was co-opted by the board in the place of S. Ravindran, who resigned due to personal reasons, said the company.

Mr. Ganesh has been the national level spokesman for auto industry through his involvement with various bodies. He was president of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India and president of the Madras Management Association. He was chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry Southern Region. Currently, he is the Honorary Consul for New Zealand in South India.

