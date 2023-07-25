HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rane Engine Valve turns in net profit of ₹1.7 crore in Q1

July 25, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Rane Group chairman L. Ganesh

Rane Group chairman L. Ganesh

Rane Engine Valve Ltd. (REVL) posted a standalone net profit of ₹1.7 crore for the June quarter against a loss of ₹3.1 crore in the year-earlier period on operational improvement and cost saving initiatives.

Revenue from operations rose 20% to ₹138 crore. The net profit included exceptional expenditure of ₹1.13 crore towards estimated product liability costs, the maker of engine valves said in a regulatory filing.

Sales to India original equipment customers grew 19% supported by strong off-take from passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle customers. Exports rose 25%, while sales to Indian aftermarket customers grew 10%.

“REVL continued the growth momentum supported by the favourable demand environment in Q1. Demand across major vehicle segments continues to remain robust,” said group chairman L. Ganesh.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.