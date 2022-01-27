Business

Rane Brake Lining Q3 net profit slides 47%

Rane Brake Lining Ltd. said standalone net profit for the third quarter slumped 47% to ₹6.9 crore due to a decline in sales volume. Revenue from operations grew 1% to ₹134 crore. Sales revenue from OEM customers grew 2% and that from after-market customers remained flat, it said in a statement. “Q3 was a challenging quarter with semiconductor shortage impacting the supply chain and elevated commodity prices reducing the profitability,” said L. Ganesh, chairman.

“The company is working on cost reduction initiatives to mitigate the inflationary pressures. We hope the third wave of coronavirus in India does not adversely impact the demand environment,” he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2022 11:33:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/rane-brake-lining-q3-net-profit-slides-47/article38335859.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY