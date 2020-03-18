Ramco Systems develops facial attendance system

Ramco Systems’ Innovation Lab has unveiled an advanced facial recognition-based time and attendance system.

Called RamcoGEEK, it is embedded with temperature recording and IoT sensor doors to enable organisations move towards a ‘touch-less’ attendance and workplace access, in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, said the company in a statement.

RamcoGEEK can detect and match the faces of staff members and mark their attendance along with temperature. Where facial-based attendance is a privacy concern, enterprises can replace it with voice to register access.

This system is linked to an IoT sensor powered door which can restrict access in case the temperature is higher than normal and auto apply leave on behalf of the employee.

It can communicate the information to HR and management in real-time and track the movements of a high-temperature staff in the workplace, the statement said.

“We have a major global health pandemic that has affected many. The spread of the disease has brought the focus back on hygiene and health of employees. We built this application to help better address a crisis through technology. Robust containment through a robust attendance and access system with zero contact and temperature measurement can be key to avoid easy spread of the virus that may take place with biometric access system,” said Virender Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems.