PwC to acquire Venerate Solutions

PwC India on Tuesday said it has agreed to acquire Venerate Solutions Private Limited, a move which it expects will add to its talent pool while enhancing the firm’s Salesforce consulting practice and platform- engineering capabilities.

Upon completion of the acquisition, Venerate, a Salesforce Summit (Platinum) partner, and its team of highly certified consultants and developers will integrate with PwC India’s Salesforce practice, the company said in a statement, adding that the acquisition aligns with PwC’s commitment to invest in the area of digital transformation and also in strategic alliances.

Founded in 2016 in Bangalore, Venerate builds and deploys customised solutions on the Salesforce platform across multiple clouds including Financial Services Cloud, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Vlocity Industry Cloud and various integration tools. These solutions help organisations reimagine customer experience seamlessly ramp up sales and support their growth journeys.

“...Salesforce has become a key area of client demand. Venerate will augment our Salesforce consulting practice with significant end-to-end capabilities in the areas of platform engineering, and cloud and managed services, thereby bolstering our ambitions as a community of problem solvers,” said Sanjeev Krishan, Chairman, PwC in India.

The transaction is expected to close in the coming few weeks, subject to customary closing conditions.