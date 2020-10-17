PSU general insurers asked to designate nodal officers for ombudsman offices

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has advised public sector general insurers to appoint a nodal officer each for the 17 insurance ombudsman offices to ensure proper and timely disposal of complaints. This follows the ombudsmen citing difficulties in dealing with cases of these insurers in the absence of any responsible officer who can liaison with their offices. to ensure that the self-contained note is filed in time and documents/information sought is submitted without any delay.
In a communication to the PSU insurers, IRDAI Member (Non-Life) T.L. Alamelu said the nodal officer should not be below the rank of deputy manager and they should be designated for all the offices of insurance ombudsman latest by October 20.
Besides being responsible for placing self contained notes before the Ombudsman within the timeline and ensuring all information/documents called for are submitted in a timely manner, the nodal officers have to ensure compliance with the recommendation or award of the Ombudsman within the specified timeline.
The regulator said the institution of insurance ombudsman plays a vital role in providing resolution in timely and cost effective manner. Insurers need to have a greater liaison with every insurance ombudsman office in order to ensure that the complaints are disposed of in a timely manner.
