Prudent fixes IPO price band at ₹595-₹630

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd. has announced that its initial public offering will open on May 10 with a price band of ₹595 to ₹630 per equity share of face value of ₹5 each.

Bids can be made for a minimum of 23 shares and in multiples of 23 thereafter. The offer for sale comprises of up to 8,549,340 equity shares which includes up to 8,281,340 equity shares by Wagner Ltd. and up to 2,68,000 equity shares by Shirish Patel (the Selling Shareholders).