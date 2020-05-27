Business

Profit of Tube Investments at ₹74 crore

Tube Investments of India Ltd. (TIIL) has posted a standalone net profit after tax of ₹74 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, including an exceptional item of ₹22 crore.

TII had recorded a net profit of ₹55 crore in the year-earlier period.

Total revenue from operations slipped to ₹935 crore from ₹1,224 crore due to a contraction in the auto industry.

For the year ended March 2020, higher profitability and lower capital employed enabled the sustainability of return on capital employed to 23%.

During the quarter, TIIL implemented a voluntary retirement scheme at a cost of ₹22 crore and the same was considered as an exceptional item resulting in profit before tax (after exceptional items) of ₹86 crore same as Q4 of previous year. TIIL generated a cumulative free cash flow of ₹320 crore, said the company in a regulatory filing.The engineering division had posted a revenue of ₹545 crore (₹659 crore), cycles and accessories division ₹129 crore (₹250 crore) and that of metal-formed products division ₹301 crore (₹358 crore).

The board has planned to raise ₹200 crore by way of issue of privately placed, secured non-convertible debentures.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2020 10:38:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/profit-of-tube-investments-at-74-crore/article31689616.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY