Prestige Group forays into Mumbai realty market

Real estate developer Prestige Group has entered into the Mumbai market with the announcement of commercial and residential projects in BKC, Mahalaxmi, Yogi Hills (Mulund) and Bandra.

Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director, Prestige Group said, “With the state [Maharashtra] recording the highest GST collections in India and contributing to 15% of GST of the overall Indian economy, Mumbai has established itself as the leading commercial hub in India. We look forward to establishing our presence in the West [India].”

Tariq Ahmed, CEO, Prestige Group, West India, said, “These projects are designed to bring a luxurious and contemporary living and working experience for our buyers.”

Prestige Jasdan Classic, in Mahalaxmi will come up on a private 2-acre land. It will have 233 units of 2, 3 and 4 bed residences.

The luxury home development at Pali Hill, Bandra called Prestige Daffodils will offer 4 bedroom residences, the company said.

The Prestige City, Yogi Hills, Mulund will provide integrated hillside living experience on a 30 acres development close to the LBS road. It will have premium residential units, commercial, and high street retail spaces along with a proposed school, hospital, and temple.

The group’s first offering there will be Bellanza, a premium residential cluster with spacious 2 and 3 bed residences with lifestyle amenities, the company said.