PNB to hold roadshow for proposed QIP

Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Saturday said it would hold a roadshow for the proposed ₹7,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue next week.

The bank will be participating again in the non-deal roadshow and meeting prospective investors on December 7-8, PNB said in a regulatory filing. The bank has taken approval for raising ₹7,000 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route this fiscal.

In a non-deal roadshow, nothing is for sale, a bank official said, adding it was an opportunity to discuss and develop interest in an upcoming offer.

The bank has already taken approval from the board for raising ₹14,000 crore by way of Tier II, Additional Tier 1 (AT-1) bonds and QIP.

