HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pitti Engineering announces scheme of amalgamation

‘The consolidation is expected to be completed in the next 12-14 months, on receipt of stock exchange and NCLT approvals’

June 15, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Pitti Engineering Ltd. (PEL) has announced a transaction that would merge the supply chain, margins and revenue of group company Pitti Castings Private Ltd. (PCPL) with itself.

PCPL is engaged in the manufacture of High-Quality Casting in Grey Iron, Ductile Iron, Low Carbon and Alloy Steel Grades.

PEL said it would issue and allot one equity share to the shareholders of Pitti Castings Private Ltd. for every 55 equity shares held by them in PCPL.

“The consolidation is expected to be completed in the next 12-14 months, on receipt of stock exchange and NCLT approvals,” PEL said in a statement.

Akshay S. Pitti, Vice-Chairman & Managing Director, PEL said “This strategic move strengthens the company’s position as a comprehensive and end-to-end machine components solution provider.”

“The merger will allow PEL to streamline its operations and offer enhanced value to its customers. By bringing together the different stages of the manufacturing process under one roof, the company can now provide a seamless and efficient experience from process design to production,” he said.

The proposed merger will position PEL as a leading vertically integrated supplier of machine components. This would enhance PEL’s position before domestic and international customers to expand its business, he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.