Piaggio launches three-wheeler EV at ₹1.97 lakh

Italian auto maker Piaggio on Wednesday forayed into the electric vehicle segment in India with the launch of its three-wheeler ‘Ape E-City’ that is priced at ₹1.97 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company has tied up with Chetan Maini-led Sun Mobility for battery and charging infrastructure. “Piaggio Group has a rich heritage of developing electric technology over the last 15 years which we have leveraged to develop these class leading products for India. We have developed both swappable and fixed battery technology solutions to serve the varied needs of the customer,” Diego Graffi, MD & CEO of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. said. For swappable technology, the company has partnered with Chetan Maini-led Sun Mobility.

