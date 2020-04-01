Petro prices hiked as BS-VI fuel kicks in

Even as prices of international crude have dropped to the lowest in the last 18 years since 2002, state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) have increased the price of sensitive petroleum products like petrol and diesel in most Indian cities.

The price of petrol has been increased in Mumbai and Chennai, while the price of diesel has been increased in Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. Delhi is the only Indian metro where the prices of petrol and diesel have been reduced, while Kolkata witnessed a reduction in petrol prices.

While Mumbai witnessed a ₹4-per-litre increase in petrol prices, Chennai saw a ₹3.42 per litre increase in diesel prices.

The price of petrol in Mumbai has been increased from ₹72.28 a litre to ₹76.31 a litre and the price of diesel in Mumbai has been increased from ₹65.71 a litre to ₹66.21 a litre, making it the highest among the four metros.

Similarly, in Chennai, the price of petrol has been increased from ₹69.59 a litre to ₹72.28 a litre, while diesel price has been increased from ₹62.29 a litre to ₹65.71 a litre.

In Kolkata, the price of petrol has been reduced from ₹75.30 a litre to ₹73.30 a litre, while diesel prices have been increased from ₹65.21 a litre to ₹65.62 a litre.

In Delhi, the price of petrol has been reduced from ₹72.29 to ₹69.59 a litre and diesel prices from ₹64.62 a litre to ₹62.29 a litre, making it cheapest among the four metros.

OMCs have reduced the prices of LPG or cooking gas by an average of ₹63 per 14 kg cylinder.