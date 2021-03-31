Business

Pandemic triggered a flurry of activities in India's Tech for Good ecosystem

The pandemic has triggered a flurry of activities around cost-effective innovations in India’s Tech for Good ecosystem, says a report published by Nasscom Foundation in partnership with CGI on Wednesday.

The report prepared with inputs from 548 organisations, comprising 119 established companies, 124 social enterprises/startups, and 305 NGOs, found that over 90% of these respondents were already developing or have plans to develop Technology for Social Good.

On average, 30 employees (full time and part time) were involved in a company’s Tech for Good practice per year. Also, a company on average invested $36,515, in addition to its CSR contributions, on Tech for Good. Most companies (57%) engaged in long term Tech for Good projects spanning for more than a year, as per the report.

The Tech for Good activities were not only in harmony with the companies' business strategy but they were fully aligned with it (66.38%). Also, they were more aligned with local causes (55.26%) than global causes (42.98%).

Lack of Funds (92.6%) was one of the biggest challenges for social enterprises, followed by lack of internet and mobile connectivity at the ground level (76.10%), found the study.

Education at 56.9% received the most Tech for Good focus followed by Livelihoods development at 50.43% and Big Data was being used by 87% of companies to create education-based Tech for Good.

While mobile apps (81.36%) and web apps(84.48%) ruled the tech for good development space as the most preferred technology, Artificial Intelligence (64.10%), Big Data (54.78%) and Cloud (72.65%) were also growing.

The study also exposed a significant skills gap for the NGOs across all technologies. However, a large number of NGOs pivoted fast and created new Tech for Good solutions around remote work and remote education.

Nasscom Foundation CEO Ashok Pamidi said, “India is a hotbed of innovation and it is also the world’s largest sandbox to try out innovative technologies and models. Of late, we have seen technology companies focussing on developing high-end Tech for Good that can help solve numerous of the country's problems. Yet, Tech-based transformations at scale remain notoriously elusive as most of these innovations are piecemeal activities done in silos.”

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 31, 2021 11:46:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/pandemic-triggered-a-flurry-of-activities-in-indias-tech-for-good-ecosystem/article34204266.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY