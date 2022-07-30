Over 4.52-cr. ITRs filed till Friday as deadline looms

Today is the last date for filing Income Tax returns

Tax payers file their income-tax returns at special counters and E-filing counters at the Income Tax office at Aayakar Bhavan in Nungambakkam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PRABHU M

More than 4.52 crore returns have been filed till July 29, the Income Tax department said on Saturday, a day before the ITR filing deadline for the financial year 2021-22 ends.

The department issued a public message through its official Twitter handle asking taxpayers to file their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) before the due date.

It said more than 43 lakh returns were filed on JUly 29 itself.

"Hope you have filed yours too! If not, pl #FileNow. Due date to file ITR for AY 2022-23 is 31st July, 2022," it said.

Officials said the finance ministry and the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), which frames policy for the tax department, were continuously monitoring the ITR filing exercise.

A "war room" of technical experts working on the portal and the social media team of the CBDT that was gathering individual and public responses to the filing were working together 24x7, a senior officer told PTI.

The officer said issues related to the e-filing portal were being addressed promptly and a response to each and every query raised by the taxpayers was being provided.

Asked about the demands being made over the social media and through representations sent to the CBDT to extend the ITR filing deadline of July 31, officials said they were looking at ensuring that "filings are done smoothly till the deadline and nothing more is on their mind right now." The department's Twitter handle responded to some messages that said the e-filing website was not working by stating: "As informed by our team, the e-filing portal is working fine. May we request you to retry after clearing the browser cache. If you still face any issues, pl share your details (with PAN & mobile no.) at 'orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in'. Our team will connect with you." According to data updated till July 28, around 4.05 crore ITRs were filed and among this the number of returns verified/validated by taxpayers stood at 3.09 crore.

The number of returns that were processable among these were 2.80 crore and out of this 2.41 crore or 86% were processed, the department’s data showed.

The e-filing of ITRs by various categories of taxpayers is done at the web portal -- "http://incometax.gov.in".

About 5.89 crore ITRs were filed last time, or the 2020-21 fiscal, by the extended due date of December 31, 2021.