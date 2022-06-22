Oracle introduces ‘OCI dedicated Region’

Bid to tap government, regulated sectors

Seeking to tap the government sector and regulated industries, U.S.-based technology major Oracle on Tuesday introduced the ‘OCI dedicated Region’ for the Indian market, which will enable customers to leverage public cloud while meeting strict latency and data-sovereignty requirements.

“We have seen that cloud adoption has advanced in the last two to three years since the pandemic…but if you see the migration journey, still only 20-30% of workloads have moved to cloud…as many customers have quite a unique requirement around data residency and data security,” Kapil Makhija, Vice-President -Technology Cloud, Oracle India, said.

He added that with the ‘OCI Dedicated Region’ the company can now offer cloud services at customers’ doorstep instead of Oracle’s public cloud data centres. “This will give customers the flexibility of cloud and that too within their premises. This ensures compliance with all these data residency, data security requirements for customers in sectors such as banking…OCI Dedicated Region is a game changer product for India – especially for companies that operate in regulated industries, including all public sector firms and governments – more so for India’s states,” Mr. Makhija added.

Digitisation in the government sector has seen a sharp increase in the last one year than the last 3 years combined, he said, adding that the company already has a play in almost all states and union territories in the country in some form or other – either as a database or platform software deployment or even cloud deployments.

“Our public sector business continues to be a very important contributor to our overall business. It continues to contribute a majority share of revenues to our total revenue in the country. And, what is more promising is, we are seeing a lot more acceptance among governments and public sector companies – state and centre – in embracing cloud,” he added.

He further added that over the past few years, the company has been able to successfully run proof-of-concepts, to display the power of cloud for a variety of government specific applications – in different departments.

“Many governments in India already run so many Oracle solutions e.g., departments like commercial taxes, power (meter data management), social justice (courts), urban local bodies, health, locomotive works and more. So, this transition to cloud will help them not only dramatically improve their Oracle software efficiencies but will also help them lower their operational costs and manage their otherwise, human-intensive tech maintenance time, in a much smarter way,” he said.