Optimus prices COVID-19 drug at ₹630 for 10 capsules

Optimus Pharma has set the price of anti-viral drug Molnupiravir 200 mg at ₹630 for a strip of 10 capsules.

The company had invested around $4 million in the drug and is ready to gear up the manufacturing, CMD D.Srinivasa Reddy said on Thursday. Optimus introduced the drug under Molcovir brand following the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granting EUA in treatment of adults with COVID-19 who had high risk of progression to disease.

Optimus pharma had internally developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient and the formulation in capsule form and had obtained DCGI approval by completing Phase 3 clinical trial on patients with mild COVID-19 in the country, he said. Senior executives of the company said with the recommended dose of Molnupiravir being 800 mg twice a day, the cost of the five-day treatment regimen would be almost ₹2,500.