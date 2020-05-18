Business

Oppo shuts unit after staff test positive for COVID-19

Vivo, Zee Media staff also test positive

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has suspended operations at its Greater Noida factory after six of its workers tested positive for COVID-19.

An Oppo India spokesperson said, “We have suspended all operations at our production facility in Greater Noida and initiated COVID-19 testing for 3,000-plus employees, for which results are awaited.”

District Magistrate Suhas L.Y. said Oppo has conveyed it got 3,321 employees tested at a private lab in Gurugram. “Results of 1,581 employees have been sent to the Health Department of which eight belonging to G.B. Nagar and one from Ghaziabad have been declared positive.”

In a related development, two employees of Vivo have also been found positive.

“This company had got 18 employees tested at Gurugram, out of which two have been found positive,” said Mr. Suhas, adding that the company had voluntarily shut down its operations.

Meanwhile, 15 contacts of an employee of Zee Media, who was found positive on May 15, were also found infected, a release said.

“After a 39-year-old male employee of Zee Media office in Sector 16, Noida, tested positive, his 51 contacts were tested at Max Lab, Delhi. Of them, 15 contacts who are employees of the same organisation and reside in G.B. Nagar, tested positive. 13 more of his contacts, residing in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Faridabad have also tested positive,” Mr. Suhas said.

