Onida unveils Fire TV edition in partnership with Amazon

Onida in partnership with Amazon has launched Fire TV Edition of its Smart TVs in India.

“This will be the first Fire TV Edition Smart TVs to be launched in India. It will run on Amazon’s built-in Fire TV OS seamlessly enabling favourite streaming of content on the home screens,” said MIRC Electronics, that owns the Onida brand.

“It lets one control the experience effortlessly with voice remote with Alexa,” it added.

The Onida Fire TV Edition comes with Lucent Picture Engine technology, which is Onida’s video processing technology that delivers exceptional colours, significant depth, and deeper contrasts on the TV panel.

Currently two SKUs are available exclusively on the Amazon.in platform from December 20, at price of ₹12,999 for 32-inch and ₹21,999 for 43-inch screens

Sunil Shankar, business head, MIRC Electronics Ltd. (Onida), said that, “Onida is working closely with Amazon team to bring this best technology and experience through the launch of Onida Fire TV Edition in India, available at an affordable price segment. We have also bundled in the key features that the new millennial generation wants in a smart TV.”

The entire Onida Fire TV Edition line-up is being manufactured in India.

The Onida Fire TV Edition smart TVs were first introduced by Amazon in 2018 in the U.S. and Canada.

Earlier this year, the company expanded the range to the U.K., Germany and Austria.

In the third quarter, Amazon had announced that it has over 37 million active users on Fire TV globally.

Fire TV Edition in the USA has had a successful run in a leadership position in the smart entertainment space and enjoys a wide lead over other streaming platforms.

Parag Gupta, head of Amazon Devices India, said, “With Fire TV Edition’s excellent picture quality and immersive sound experience, customers can enjoy all their favourite content in one place.”