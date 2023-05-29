One Point One Solutions Q4 PAT more than doubles to ₹2.95 crore

May 29, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - MUMBAI

One Point One Solutions Ltd., which is into Business Process Management, reported fourth- quarter net profit grew 105% to ₹2.95 crore.

Revenue from operations during the quarter was at ₹35.68 crore as compared with ₹34.65 crore in the year ago period, up 2.97%.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2023 the company’s net profit was at ₹8.79 crore, as compared with ₹ 3.41 crore in FY22, a growth of 1.58 times. Revenue from operations was at ₹140.25 crore, as compared with ₹ 131.69 crore in FY22, up 6.50%. Akshay Chhabra, Managing Director said, “We have delivered good growth rates in the overall profit of the company, which has resulted in increase in both operational level and PAT level margins.”

“Our endeavours in expanding to international markets is paying off well and we will be making good progress during the current year,” he said.

“This is going to further enhance the growth rates on both revenues and profitability. Our business in international markets has better margins than our domestic business,” he added.