Omega Seiki, in tie-up with Exponent, unveils fast-charging 3-wheeler EV

April 12, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MUMBAI

Electric Vehicles (EV) manufacturer Omega Seiki Mobility in a tie up with battery manufacturer Exponent Energy has introduced OSM Stream City Qik, a passenger electric three-wheeler that can be fast charged in 15 minutes on Exponent’s rapid charging network.

Targeted at auto drivers, this EV is priced at ₹3,24,999 (Ex-Showroom).The vehicle comes with a warranty of 2,00,000 km or 5 years — whichever comes first, paving the way for better financing options and ease of ownership.

Exponent Energy said it would deploy 100 charging stations in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru in 2024 to enable fast charging of this fleet. It has also announced plans to expand its network in Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Hyderabad for better penetration of these EVs.

The introduction of the product is expected to increase the earning potential for drivers as the 15-minute rapid charging capability powered by Exponent, would minimise downtime between rides, and maximise the efficiency on the road. The monthly income of the drivers is expected to grow by a minimum of 30% with this EV, the companies said.

Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility said “The OSM Stream City Qik is a catalyst for economic empowerment. With its 15-minute rapid charging capability powered by Exponent, drivers now have the power to revolutionise their earnings potential.” The OSM Stream City Qik powered by Exponent showcases a 8.8 kWh proprietary battery pack. This power source facilitates city drive range of 126 kilometres, which eliminates concerns about range anxiety, enabling drivers to confidently navigate the urban landscape while catering to a wider clientele base. Arun Vinayak, Co-founder & CEO of Exponent Energy said, “Our 15-minute rapid charging maximises freedom and earnings and a longer battery warranty enables better financing terms and reduces monthly EMIs.”

“This dual benefit of maximum revenue and lower cost unlocks the highest possible profit a user can extract from their Exponent-powered EV compared to any other EV or ICE vehicle,” he added.