Omega Healthcare seeks grads for 18,000 open positions

Company announces expansion in India, to hire 4,500 professionals over the next 2 months

Omega Healthcare has announced its expansion in India with a plan to hire 4,500 professionals over the next 2 months.

As part of its expansion plan, Omega has invited graduates from any field with minimal work experience to apply for 18,000 open positions over the next 12 months. Omega would scout for professionals who had the aptitude to recognise potential process improvements, bracket trends, and strong logical thinking and communication skills, the company said in a statement.

The expansion is planned for operations across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Coimbatore and Trichy.

Over the last three years, Omega has seen significant growth from 18,000 employees in 2020 to 26,000 in 2022. The technology-enabled service provider plans to further strengthen its capabilities, deepen domain expertise, and build new solutions by generating employment not only in tier-I but also in tier-II markets in India.

Omega has more than 26,000 employees across the United States, India, and the Philippines, and aims to enhance its focus on medical billing by strengthening its workforce in India.