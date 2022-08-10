NueGo electric inter-state coach service starts in MP
NueGo, a premium electric inter-city coach services brand of GreenCell Mobility, has begun operations by commencing services on the Bhopal-Indore route.
The service is available at a special inaugural offer of ₹349 per seat on the route.
Satish Mandhana, Director, GreenCell Mobility said, “NueGo aims to promote usage of sustainable public transportation with zero tail pipe emission on the inter-city routes. It will provide a holistic travel experience.”
The service will soon be available on the Delhi- Chandigarh and Delhi-Dehradun routes, the firm said.
