NSE expedites removal of Yes Bank from Nifty

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has preponed the exclusion of Yes Bank stock from the benchmark Nifty index along with a few other sectoral and broader indices.

While the private sector lender, which is in the midst of a reconstruction scheme, was scheduled to be excluded from the induces with effect from March 27, the Exchange has decided to now exclude the bank from all the indices with effect from March 19.

"... in light of the recent developments relating to Yes Bank and the Gazette notification dated March 13, 2020 on ‘Yes Bank Limited Reconstruction Scheme, 2020’, subsequent to above announcements on index rebalancing, the Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (IMSC) has decided to accelerate the removal of Yes Bank Limited from NIFTY 50 and NIFTY Bank and also remove it from all NIFTY equity indices w.e.f. Thursday, March 19, 2020 (close of March 18, 2020)," said a release from NSE issued on March 16.