NSE Data picks up stake in Capital Quants Solutions

NSE Data & Analytics Ltd, a 100% subsidiary of National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), has made an unspecified investment in Capital Quants Solutions Ltd. (CQS), the NSE said in a statement.
“The investment in CQS is a part of NSE’s programme for investment in the fields of Analytics, Digital, Robotics, Security, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Block Chain, where start-ups require early-stage financing and incubation to expand and realise their full potential,” Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO, NSE said.
“Through such partnerships with select start-ups, which have demonstrated technological potential, NSE Group aims to further strengthen its technology leadership. These fields present innovative solutions and breakthrough technologies, which could potentially change the future of capital markets in India and the world.”
CQS, an India based technology start-up provides software products using Machine Learning (ML) and Natural Language Proficiency (NLP) that help in extracting and analysing structured information and building machine learning models for extracting data from complex unstructured financial documents.
“The investment from NSE is a big landmark event in the journey of CQS. We see a lot of synergies between what we are offering through our product FinStinct and the NSE Data’s business,” said Pravin Lal, Founder, CQS.
