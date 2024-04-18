GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NPCI arm, SBI introduce NCMC recharge on Bharat BillPay

April 18, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. (NBBL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), in association with State Bank of India (SBI), has onboarded SBI National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) on its Bharat BillPay platform for the convenience of travellers.

The category is already live with SBI NCMC cards for Noida Metro, Nagpur Metro, MMRDA Line 2A & 7, Chennai Metro, Kanpur Metro, and Parliament Canteen via the bank’s Bharat BillPay-enabled application, SBI Unipay, and more platforms will go live with the service soon, NBBL said in a statement.

The introduction of NCMC Recharge as a biller category will enable customers to recharge/top-up their cards online, avoiding long queues and ensuring a hassle-free experience, NBBL said. Customers can top-up their NCMC cards with up to ₹10,000 online through Bharat BillPay-enabled platforms, supporting various methods such as prepaid, debit, and credit cards. After the recharge, they just need to tap their NCMC card on the terminal to update their balance.

Noopur Chaturvedi, CEO, NBBL said, “NCMC customers, across locations, can now enjoy a seamless experience while recharging, at the platform of their choice. This is one more step to ease digital payments, backed by the certainty, reliability, and safety of our Bharat BillPay platform.”

Mahesh Kumar Sharma, DMD (Transaction Banking & New Initiatives), SBI said, “Through this development, SBI NCMC cardholders can avoid long queues and enjoy the instant and secure option of topping up their wallets via SBI Unipay and all other Bharat BillPay-enabled digital front-end platforms.”

